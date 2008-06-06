Bracelet impact?
Courtesy: ANI
A small fabric bracelet is England cricketers’ latest secret weapon that has boosted their performance levels.
The Trion-Z ‘magic’ bands are being tried by the team after cricketers James Anderson and Stuart Broad said they were huge fans of the bracelet.
Using incredibly high-powered magnets, the bracelets are medically proven to increase blood flow around the body, improving concentration levels and rates of cell-regeneration.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson registered their career best test scores with the bat. Anderson followed it up with a career-best bowling performance. Guess, it is time Bracewell bought a few bracelets for his wards.
Labels: England, James Anderson, John Bracewell, New Zealand, New Zealand's tour of England 2008, Stuart Broad
If that's actually medically proven - and I mean by double-blind studies and proper science rather than by anecdotal evidence - then I'll happily eat my shoes.
That statement is complete loose stoolwater; professional sports players should be forbidden from promoting such quackery.
