During the course of Laxman's unbeaten double-century knock , he leap-frogged a couple of places (over Azhar and Vishy) in the all-time list of top Indian run-makers in Test Cricket. He is now in the 6th place and that means that the "Fab-Four" now occupies 4 slots in the top 6 Indian run-makers. The Indian middle-order will have this distinction for just one more test - so cherish it while it lasts..

Labels: Fab-Four, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman