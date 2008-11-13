Broad Revenge

Gambhir has been in terrific form of late. Modern players realize the importance of cashing in when they are in a rich vein of form. So it is understandable that Gambhir was hurt and disappointed for being banned for the Nagpur test. There is no room for any sort of elbow-action on the cricket field and Broad Sr. did the right thing in handing out the ban.

India is 43/0 in 7 overs at Rajkot and young Stuart Broad has already been taken out of the attack because Gambhir seems to have decided to let his bat take some broad revenge.

Anonymous SrinivasaraoVundavalli 3:34 AM

Gambhir was exceptional this year being the first batsman to cross 1000 runs in ODIs this year..he is in superb form..


http://rousingcricket.blogspot.com/    



Anonymous Cricket bet king 4:27 AM

Agree that he was in superb form.

Hows he doing now though?    



