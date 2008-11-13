Gambhir has been in terrific form of late. Modern players realize the importance of cashing in when they are in a rich vein of form. So it is understandable that Gambhir was hurt and disappointed for being banned for the Nagpur test. There is no room for any sort of elbow-action on the cricket field and Broad Sr. did the right thing in handing out the ban.India is 43/0 in 7 overs at Rajkot and young Stuart Broad has already been taken out of the attack because Gambhir seems to have decided to let his bat take some broad revenge.

Labels: Chris Broad, England's Tour of India 2008, Gautam Gambhir, Stuart Broad