It is learnt that on Tuesday afternoon Kaif got the call from the team management. When Warne dropped the bombshell that he "wasn't in their scheme of things", Kaif was stunned. The seven players, who were told to pack their bags, were called individually for an interaction with Warne and Co.



According to sources, Kaif was upset on two counts. He couldn't hide his disappointment when he realised that he would play no part. Also, he couldn't understand why the Royals captain-cum-coach did not tell him earlier that his services would not be required.



"If Kaif was informed ahead of the transfer window that ran from December 22 to January 22 that he may not make the final squad then he could have considered playing for another team. Seven other squads were looking for players," the source added

No, not Katrina. She would be cheering for Mallya's team. It is that less-glamorous name-sake of hers that I'm talking about.Kaif does have a reason to be disappointed.If he wasn't really in the RR's scheme of things, he should have been told about it ahead of the transfer window. There are much less talented Indian players in the other teams and it is kinda sad that one of the most prolific Indian domestic players wouldn't be on view in this edition. I know that there are some people who would tag him as a long-duration-game player, but I do think he has more to offer in the other forms too.

Labels: IPL, IPL 2009, Mohammad Kaif, Rajasthan Royals