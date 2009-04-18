Just before the coin was about to be tossed, Dhoni called time-out. He rushed off, grabbed a pen and made a quick change to the playing-eleven on the team-sheet. Something on the pitch gave him second thoughts? I don't know. T20 is all about quick thinking and the WC winning captain knows a thing or two about making decisions on a spur. Poor Ravi Shastri. Because of the false start, he had to welcome the crowd all over again.

