Dwayne Bravo single-handedly won the game against India in the Super-Eights of the T20 WC (the game which was the beginning of the end for the defending champions). Now it seems that India would have to counter 2 Bravos in the upcoming one-day series. Dwayne's younger brother is in the team selected to play the first couple of games. Darren, a left-handed batsman played in the last under-19 WC in Malaysia that Virat Kohli and co. won. In the one game that the WI played against India in that tournament, Darren was the top-scorer for WI and he was run-out for 43 by RavindraJadeja. Hope Jadeja's first-hand knowledge about Darren would help formulate some plans to counter the lesser-known Bravo.

Labels: Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, India's tour of WI 2009, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli