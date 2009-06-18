Duminy does a Jadeja
There will be a lot of talk in the media about how Albie was wasting his time whiling away in the dugout while Duminy was scratching around in the middle. But as young Ravi Jadeja will tell you, it just isn't easy to get out, especially when you really want to hit out or get out. In T20 games like these, it might just be prudent for a player to retire himself out of the middle if he cannot get out. You might see a few future T20 captains trying to do that - forcing a player who is struggling to get a move on to get retired out (The last time I saw this happen in an international game was in a game between SL and BNG)
Labels: ICC T20 WC 2009, JP Duminy, Ravindra Jadeja
As Per my point of view if ... i am Selecter i will choose only young cricketers.T20 cricket is for fun in 20 overs.
alina 11:50 PM
