Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team that finished last this season, are understood to have decided to remove John Buchanan as their coach and have begun sounding out possible replacements.



Buchanan, Kolkata's director of cricket operations, and Joy Bhattacharya , the team director, refused to confirm the development but the former Australia coach said he would comment on the issue within the next 48 hours. Steve Waugh and Dav Whatmore are among the possible replacements, as well as some Indian candidates, who have been contacted by franchise officials.

udayan

Steve Waugh would be a tempting pick, given his success as a captain and his strongconnection (via). Dave Whatmore on the other hand is a safer bet, given his work at the NCA and his experience as an international coach. I would go with Dave for the simple reason that he understands the sub-continental cricketer (a lot better than Steve).

