Some Bravo Trivia
There is a very strong likelihood that both Dwayne and Darren would be playing alongside each other in the upcoming ODI series against India. Name which other Santa Cruz brothers-duo represented the West-Indies together in an international game.
Jeffrey Stollmeyer and Victor Stollmeyer played a test match against England in 1939
Mark B. 7:07 AM
Francois 11:43 PM
They were great for T&T in the Champions League. Should have won!
Binit 8:56 PM
Darren is certainly a future prospect, in sync with Brian Lara.. Dwayne is now vice captain of West Indies so looks like these two brothers will represent windies consistently now.
Enjoyed your trivia. thanks.
