Some Bravo Trivia

There is a very strong likelihood that both Dwayne and Darren would be playing alongside each other in the upcoming ODI series against India. Name which other Santa Cruz brothers-duo represented the West-Indies together in an international game.

Jeffrey Stollmeyer and Victor Stollmeyer played a test match against England in 1939

Blogger Soy_Unico 6:48 PM

Blogger Axelk 4:26 AM

Blogger Mark B. 7:07 AM

Anonymous Zaroorathai.com 6:20 PM

Anonymous Francois 11:43 PM

They were great for T&T in the Champions League. Should have won!    



Anonymous Binit 8:56 PM

Darren is certainly a future prospect, in sync with Brian Lara.. Dwayne is now vice captain of West Indies so looks like these two brothers will represent windies consistently now.

Enjoyed your trivia. thanks.    



