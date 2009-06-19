On what is supposedly the happiest day of the year, the smiling assassins from the emerald isle brought a great deal of joy to their supporters. Everyone knew that it would be hard to get Malinga, Mendis and Murali away, but who would have thought that young Mathews would bowl a dream first over - 3 wkts in 5 balls in the first over and the Windies never recovered from that triple blow. What a tournament this former under-19 captain is having - some top-order wickets, some late-order runs and some outstanding fielding efforts. Shah Rukh must be wondering why he (and Mendis) didn't play like this in the IPL.On a side note, there was some joy for the people of Kolkata too. Dada made his debut as a commentator for ESPN and I must say had a fairly impressive first day.

Labels: Ajantha Mendis, Angelo Mathews, ICC T20 WC 2009, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lasith Malinga, Muthaiah Muralitharan, Sourav Ganguly