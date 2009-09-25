Courtesy:

"The leaked article was compiled by Paddy Upton and provided information for the players on relationship between sexual activity and sports performance. I never wrote the article and read it for the first time two days ago. It has never been and never will be part of team strategy," Kirsten said. "I have been deeply disturbed by these false allegations and wish to focus my attention on helping Team India have a successful Champions Trophy."

The Indian media did what the Indian media does best. There is no surprise in that. Gary should have known this by now. There is no point being disturbed by such allegations. This would definitely not be the last time that someone would ask him to resign.

Labels: Gary Kirsten