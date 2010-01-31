



and then he goes and says

“There is no team in the world that doesn’t tamper with the ball. My methods were wrong. I am embarrassed, I shouldn’t have done it. I just wanted to win us a game but this was the wrong way to do it.”

So dear Mr. Afridi, please do enlighten us all - what are the "right methods" of tampering a cricket ball?

First, he does this..

