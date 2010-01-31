How dumb can you get?
First, he does this..
and then he goes and says this..
So dear Mr. Afridi, please do enlighten us all - what are the "right methods" of tampering a cricket ball?
“There is no team in the world that doesn’t tamper with the ball. My methods were wrong. I am embarrassed, I shouldn’t have done it. I just wanted to win us a game but this was the wrong way to do it.”
Absolutely, how dumb can you get?
Biting ball, that too in Australia who have couple more cameras than other host nations, is one of dummest idea ever.
Afridi should have been banned for life if Sachin Tendulkar was banned for a test match for cleaning seam during South Africa series few years ago.
Sadly, Shahid now just continues to play but also captains Pakistan now. go figure..
