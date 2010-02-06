Courtesy:

Kris Srikkanth's selection panel has, through most of its tenure, stuck with players who were introduced to the national pool by the previous two selection panels. You cannot blame them for riding on the success that the pairing of Dhoni and Gary Kirsten has scripted in the last two years in Test cricket, but they need to work out the pros and cons of every decision they make.



There is no doubt Saha is happy and excited about his debut - though doubtless he would have preferred different circumstances and a different role. Spare a thought, though, for those young aspirants who have been shouldering responsibilities for their respective states piling up big runs - the likes of Manish Pandey, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and other good batsmen who are bound to feel distraught at not being considered despite their domestic success. Their time will probably come but it could have been sooner rather than later.

Well, no one seems to be saying it - so, let me do the honors. The simple (and the only) reason why Dinesh Karthik was not chosen ahead of Saha as the backup keeper is because there were already 2 players from Tamil Nadu guaranteed of a slot in the starting XI. And the selector from the East Zone would not have been welcome back home if he had allowed even the backup keeper to be picked from the same team from the south. As a result, Karthik ended up playing in the Duleep Trophy final and notching up a couple of 150+ scores while Saha (don't have anything against him) is getting to reap the rewards of being in the right place at the right time. Raina, Pujara, Kohli and Pandey (not necessarily in that order) would no doubt be feeling really let down by the selectors.

Labels: Cheteswar Pujara, Dinesh Kaarthick, Manish Pandey, South Africa's tour of India 2010, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha