In today's warm-up game against England, Canada opened their batting with John Davison (yeah that bloke - the one who once held the record for scoring the fastest ton in WCs) and Nitish Kumar . John is 40+ and is the oldest player in the tournament. Young Nitish at 16 is the youngest player in this edition.The difference in their ages (24) has to be some sort of record for opening pairs (provided the partnership is retained when the real matches get underway). Incidentally, their other opener Hiral Patel is also a good 20 odd years younger than John Davison.

Labels: Hiral Patel, ICC World Cup 2011, John Davison, Nitish Kumar, Trivia