Virat has shown time and again what he is capable of doing at the top of the order. You would think that the warm-up games would be used to gauge how he goes when he walks in after the 35th over. I would have liked to see Yuvraj come in at the fall of Gambhir's early dismissal.Is this an indication that Raina is the preferred man to bat at No.6 in the starting line-up on Feb 19th? It could also be mean that there is a likely jostle between Virat and Gambhir for the No.3 slot. It really would be a shame if India cannot find a way to fit in the second best batsman in the world (based on current ICC rankings) somehow in that lineup.

Labels: ICC World Cup 2011, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Warm-Ups